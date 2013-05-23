New Issue-WL Bank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a hypothekenpfandbrief priced on Thursday.

Borrower WL Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.539

Reoffer price 99.539

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Dekabank, DZ Bank, HSBC &

WGZ Bank

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt

Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A1R1CU6

