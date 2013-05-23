FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2013 / 11:32 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-WL Bank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a hypothekenpfandbrief priced on Thursday.

Borrower WL Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.539

Reoffer price 99.539

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Dekabank, DZ Bank, HSBC &

WGZ Bank

Ratings AAA (S&P)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt

Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A1R1CU6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

