New Issue-WL Bank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a hypothekenpfandbrief priced on Thursday.
Borrower WL Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.539
Reoffer price 99.539
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Dekabank, DZ Bank, HSBC &
WGZ Bank
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt
Issuance Programme
