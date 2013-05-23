New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2019

Coupon 1.35 pct

Issue price 100.06

Reoffer price 100.06

Yield 1.34 pct

Payment Date May 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB04W4

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.