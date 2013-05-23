New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2019
Coupon 1.35 pct
Issue price 100.06
Reoffer price 100.06
Yield 1.34 pct
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
