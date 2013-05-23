New Issue- RCI Banque prices 100 mln sfr 2016 bond

May 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower RCI Banque SA
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 19, 2016
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 100.439
Payment Date June 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBS & BNP paribas
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.