New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2037 bond
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2037 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date June 08, 2037

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 106.088

Spread 44 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct March 2036 UKT

Payment Date June 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC RBCCM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0740808802

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

