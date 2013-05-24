New Issue- Specialfastigheter prices 250 mln SEK 2018 FRN

May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 30, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 32.75bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN SE0005222544

Data supplied by International Insider.