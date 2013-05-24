New Issue- Specialfastigheter prices 250 mln SEK 2018 FRN

May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 30, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 32.75bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
