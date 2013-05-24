FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2013 / 10:42 AM / in 4 years

New Issue- Specialfastigheter prices 250 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 30, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 32.75bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

ISIN SE0005222544

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

