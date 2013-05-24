New Issue-NordLB prices 200 mln euro 2021 bond

May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2021
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.50 pct
Payment Date May 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) NORDLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
