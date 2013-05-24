FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Swiss Life prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

New Issue- Swiss Life prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tarnche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Swiss Life Holding AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 21, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.337

Reoffer price 99.662

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0212184078

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 21, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.111

Reoffer price 99.611

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0212184060

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Full fees Standard

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
