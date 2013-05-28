New Issue- Achmea prices 200 mln sfr 2019 bond

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Achmea BV
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 19, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.18
Reoffer price 99.73
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
