FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Achmea prices 200 mln sfr 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Achmea prices 200 mln sfr 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Achmea BV

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 19, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.18

Reoffer price 99.73

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0212937236

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.