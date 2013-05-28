New Issue- Achmea prices 200 mln sfr 2019 bond

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Achmea BV

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 19, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.18

Reoffer price 99.73

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0212937236

