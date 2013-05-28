New Issue-ASB Finance adds 50 mln SFR to 2019 bond

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower ASB Finanace Ltd

Guarantor ASB Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 11, 2019

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.485

Payment Date June 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Notes The issue size will total 250 million Swiss francs

When fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0215161313

ISIN CH0214027606

