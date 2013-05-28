New Issue-DG Hypo adds 50 mln euro to 2018 FRN

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG
(DG Hypo)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 17, 2018
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 12.5bp
Issue price 99.83
Reoffer price 99.83
Payment Date May 31, 2018
Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
The issue size will total 100 million euro
when fungible
