New Issue-DG Hypo adds 50 mln euro to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2013 / 12:02 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-DG Hypo adds 50 mln euro to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG

(DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 17, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 12.5bp

Issue price 99.83

Reoffer price 99.83

Payment Date May 31, 2018

Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 100 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1REZD3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
