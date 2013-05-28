New Issue- Credit Agricole prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Agricole Public Sector SCF
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 7, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.975
Reoffer yield 1.989 pct
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 56bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date June 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, BayernLB, BBVA, Commerzbank,
Credit Agricole CIB & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
