New Issue- Credit Agricole prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond
May 28, 2013 / 1:02 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Credit Agricole prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Public Sector SCF

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 7, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.975

Reoffer yield 1.989 pct

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 56bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date June 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, BayernLB, BBVA, Commerzbank,

Credit Agricole CIB & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

