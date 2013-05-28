New Issue- ADP prices 600 mln euro 2028 bond

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Aeroports de Paris (ADP)

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 5, 2028

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 98.841

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 142.8bp

Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date June 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis, Societe Generale CIB,

Credit Suisse, Deutsche bank, HSBC & Nomura

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011509488

