New Issue-QNB prices 200 mln SFR 2016 bond

Borrower QNB Finance Ltd

Guarantor Qatar National Bank S.A.Q.

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 27, 2016

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 100.510

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & QNB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0215159903

