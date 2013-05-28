New Issue- CEZ AS prices 500 mln euro 2028 bond

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower CEZ AS

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 5, 2028

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.815

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168bp

Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date June 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group

Bank, ING & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0940293763

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.