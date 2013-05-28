New Issue- CEZ AS prices 500 mln euro 2028 bond

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower CEZ AS
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 5, 2028
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.815
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date June 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group
Bank, ING & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.