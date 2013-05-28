New Issue- Grenke prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Grenke Finance Plc

Guarantor Grenkeleasing

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 7, 2017

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 2.0 pct

Spread 129.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & SEB

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0940278707

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue