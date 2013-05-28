New Issue- Grenke prices 100 mln euro 2017 bond

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Grenke Finance Plc
Guarantor Grenkeleasing
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 7, 2017
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 2.0 pct
Spread 129.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & SEB
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
