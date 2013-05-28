New Issue-Ceska Exportni Banka prices 250 mln euro 2016 FRN

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Ceska Exportni Banka AS (Czech Export Bank)
Guarantor The Czezh Republic
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 6, 2016
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 35bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 35bp
Payment Date June 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CSOB (KBC) & JPMorgan
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched off the issuer’s EMTN
Programme
