New Issue-Ceska Exportni Banka prices 250 mln euro 2016 FRN

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Ceska Exportni Banka AS (Czech Export Bank)

Guarantor The Czezh Republic

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2016

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 35bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor + 35bp

Payment Date June 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CSOB (KBC) & JPMorgan

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched off the issuer’s EMTN

Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.