New Issue- PFZ prices multi tranche deal

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute (PFZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 227 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 15, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 103.985

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0215064343

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 165 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 21, 2028

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.075

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0215064350

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 217 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 2, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 101.01

Spread Minus 5.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0215064335

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

