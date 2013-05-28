New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 125 mln euro 2015 FRN

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 3bp

Payment Date June 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deuteche Hypo

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000DHY3970

