New Issue- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank adds dual tranche deal

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 18, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 100.835
Reoffer yield 1.37 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs
International, LBBW, Nord/LB & Unicredit
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 75 million sterling
Maturity Date December 20, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.589
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International & Nomura
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 325 million sterling
when fungible
Common terms
Payment Date June 4, 2013
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.