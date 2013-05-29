FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NordLB prices 500 mln euro 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2013 / 9:17 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-NordLB prices 500 mln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date August 29, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date May 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) NordLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000NLB2GA0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
