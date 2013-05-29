New Issue- Volvo Treasury prices 200 mln euro 2015 FRN

May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volvo Treasury AB
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 5, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Reoffer price 99.940
Payment Date June 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas SA & Swedbank AB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
