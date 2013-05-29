New Issue-Eastern Air Overseas prices 2.2 bln renminbi 2016 bond

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Eastern Air Overseas (Hong Kong)
Corporation Limited
Guarantor China Eastern Airlines
Corporation Limited
Issue Amount 2.2 billion renminbi
Maturity Date June 5, 2016
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer Price Par
Payment Date June 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABCHK, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, SCB
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1000-1
Governing Law Hong Kong
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.