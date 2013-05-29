New Issue-Eastern Air Overseas prices 2.2 bln renminbi 2016 bond

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Eastern Air Overseas (Hong Kong)

Corporation Limited

Guarantor China Eastern Airlines

Corporation Limited

Issue Amount 2.2 billion renminbi

Maturity Date June 5, 2016

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer Price Par

Payment Date June 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABCHK, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, SCB

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-1

Governing Law Hong Kong

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.