New Issue-Philip Morris prices 500 mln euro 2033 bond
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Philip Morris prices 500 mln euro 2033 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Philip Morris International INC

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 03, 2033

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 98.211

Reoffer price 98.211

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland &

Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
