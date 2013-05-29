New Issue-Caja Rural Navarra prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caja Rural De Navarra Sociedad Coop

De Credito

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.624

Yield 2.957 pct

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA CIB, DZ Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

