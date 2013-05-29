FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NAB prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-NAB prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 06, 2025

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.553

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76.8bp

over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR

Payment Date June 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank &

NAB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0940332504

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
