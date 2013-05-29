New Issue-NAB prices 750 mln euro 2025 bond

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank (NAB)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 06, 2025
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.553
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 76.8bp
over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR
Payment Date June 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank &
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.