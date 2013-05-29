New Issue- EIB adds 500 mln rand to 2016 bond

May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 500 million rand
Maturity Date April 29, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.349
Payment Date June 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion rand
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.