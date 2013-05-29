New Issue- Rabobank prices 250 mln sfr 2020 bond

May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 26, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.18

Reoffer price 99.48

Yield 1.077 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & RBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0215275519

