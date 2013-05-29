FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Van Lanschot prices 300 mln euro 2018 bond
May 29, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Van Lanschot prices 300 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower F Van Lanschot Bankiers NV

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date June 05, 2018

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.872

Yield 3.153 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 262.7bp

Over the bund

Payment Date June 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, ING, LBBW & Rabobank

Ratings BB+ (S&P), A- (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
