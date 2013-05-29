FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Bank of Ireland prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Bank of Ireland prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank of Ireland

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 05, 2016

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.864

Yield 2.798 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS0940658361

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.