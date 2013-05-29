New Issue-Bank of Ireland prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank of Ireland

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 05, 2016

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.864

Yield 2.798 pct

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS0940658361

