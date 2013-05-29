New Issue-Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro 2023 bond

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 07, 2023

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.612

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 255.2bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date June 07, 2013

Bookrunner Societe Generale CIB

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BBVA & Danske

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0867612466

Data supplied by International Insider.