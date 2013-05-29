New Issue- KBN adds $500 mln to 2015 bond

May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 10, 2015

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.912

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-2

Notes The issue size will total $2.0 billion

when fungible

ISIN XS0940730657

