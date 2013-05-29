New Issue- KBN adds $500 mln to 2015 bond

May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 10, 2015
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.912
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
Notes The issue size will total $2.0 billion
when fungible
