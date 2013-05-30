New Issue-Stadt Bern adds 30 mln SFR to 2028 bond

May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Stadt Bern

Issue Amount 30 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 25, 2028

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.437

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZXB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 105 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0206728823

