New Issue-Stadt Bern adds 30 mln SFR to 2028 bond

Borrower Stadt Bern
Issue Amount 30 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 25, 2028
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.437
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZXB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 105 million
Swiss francs when fungible
