New Issue-Stadt Bern adds 30 mln SFR to 2028 bond
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Stadt Bern adds 30 mln SFR to 2028 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Stadt Bern

Issue Amount 30 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 25, 2028

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.437

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZXB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 105 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0206728823

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
