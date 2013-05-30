New Issue-Uni-President China prices 1.0 bln Renminbi 2016 bond

May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Uni-President China Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date June 06, 2016

Coupon 3.50 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.50 pct

Payment Date June 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, Deutsche Bank & Bank of America

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000 - 10

Governing Law Hong Kong

Data supplied by International Insider.