New Issue- EIB prices 100 mln sfr 2033 bond

May 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 28, 2033
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.532
Reoffer price 99.582
Yield 1.775 pct
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Data supplied by International Insider.