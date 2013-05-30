New Issue- EIB prices 100 mln sfr 2033 bond

May 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 28, 2033

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.532

Reoffer price 99.582

Yield 1.775 pct

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0215376325

