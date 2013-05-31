New Issue-Ile de France prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond

May 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Ile de France
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date June 10, 2023
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.25 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over May 2023 OAT
Payment Date June 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Natixis
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
