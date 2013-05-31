FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Ile de France prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Ile de France prices 300 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Ile de France

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date June 10, 2023

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.25 pct

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over May 2023 OAT

Payment Date June 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Natixis

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011512193

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
