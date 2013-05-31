FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 150 mln stg to 2022 bond
May 31, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-EIB adds 150 mln stg to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date October 31, 2022

Coupon 2.50 pct

Issue price 101.264

Reoffer price 101.264

Yield 2.334 pct

Spread 54 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2022 UKT

Payment Date June 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 650 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0849420905

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

