New Issue-William Hill prices 375 mln stg 2020 bond

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower William Hill Plc
Guarantor William Hill Organisation Ltd
Issue Amount 375 million Sterling
Maturity Date June 05, 2020
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer Yield 4.25 pct
Spread 290.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct Due 2020 UKT
Payment Date June 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & RBS
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue