New Issue-William Hill prices 375 mln stg 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-William Hill prices 375 mln stg 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower William Hill Plc

Guarantor William Hill Organisation Ltd

Issue Amount 375 million Sterling

Maturity Date June 05, 2020

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer Yield 4.25 pct

Spread 290.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct Due 2020 UKT

Payment Date June 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds & RBS

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0941604307

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

