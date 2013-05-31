New Issue-KBN prices 300 mln rand 2018 bond

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date June 27, 2018
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price 101.205
Payment Date June 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.825 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 20-2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
