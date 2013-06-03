New Issue- Banco Santander prices 125 mln sfr 2015 bond

June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banco Santander Brasil Sa (Cayman Branch)

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 26, 2015

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.396

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0215572717

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.