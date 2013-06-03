New Issue-Danone prices 650 mln euro 2019 bond

June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Danone SA
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date June 10, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.458
Yield 1.47 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank &
Societe Generale
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
