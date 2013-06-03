New Issue-Danone prices 650 mln euro 2019 bond

June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Danone SA

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date June 10, 2019

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.458

Yield 1.47 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank &

Societe Generale

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011513340

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.