June 3, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 98.875

Payment Date June 10, 2013

Denoms (K) 10

Notes The issue size will total 850 rand

when fungible

ISIN XS0875343591

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 400 million rand

Maturity Date December 11, 2018

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 111.625

Payment Date June 10, 2013

Denoms (K) 5

Notes The issue size will total 4.3 billion rand

when fungible

ISIN XS0356222173

* * * *

Common terms

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Governing Law English

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

