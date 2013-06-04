New Issue- EIB prices 1.0 bln NOK 2033 bond

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date June 13, 2033
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.