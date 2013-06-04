New Issue-KfW adds 200 mln sterling to 2015 bond

June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 200 million Sterling

Maturity Date September 7, 2015

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 104.743

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date June 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.1 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0579273219

Data supplied by International Insider.