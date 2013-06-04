FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW adds 200 mln sterling to 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2013

New Issue-KfW adds 200 mln sterling to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 200 million Sterling

Maturity Date September 7, 2015

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 104.743

Spread 24 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date June 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.1 billion

sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0579273219

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
