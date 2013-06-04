New Issue- UniCredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower UniCredit S.P.A
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.544
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,
ING, Societe Generale, NBAD & Unicredit
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
