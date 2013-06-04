FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- UniCredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- UniCredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower UniCredit S.P.A

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 31, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.544

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank,

ING, Societe Generale, NBAD & Unicredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100-1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.