New Issue- EIB prices 3.0 bln euro 2023 bond

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 14, 2023
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.976
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 49.2bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 Bund
Payment Date June 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, Nomura, Baylaba, Deka,
LBBW, Nord/LB, Akros, Erste, Credit Agricole CIB, Helaba, LBB,
Natixis, RBI & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Data supplied by International Insider.