New Issue- EIB prices 3.0 bln euro 2023 bond

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 14, 2023

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.976

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 49.2bp

Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 Bund

Payment Date June 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, Nomura, Baylaba, Deka,

LBBW, Nord/LB, Akros, Erste, Credit Agricole CIB, Helaba, LBB,

Natixis, RBI & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0942172296

