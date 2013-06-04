New Issue- ZKB prices 165 mln sfr 2015 FRN

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Zurcher Kantonalbank (ZKB)
Issue Amount 165 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 24, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 9bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 9bp
Payment Date June 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Data supplied by International Insider.