New Issue- ZKB prices 165 mln sfr 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2013

New Issue- ZKB prices 165 mln sfr 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Zurcher Kantonalbank (ZKB)

Issue Amount 165 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 24, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 9bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 9bp

Payment Date June 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0215702306

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
