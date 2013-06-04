New Issue- SEK prices $300 mln 2017 FRN

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date June 12, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 18bp
Payment Date June 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law New york
