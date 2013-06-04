FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- SEK prices $300 mln 2017 FRN
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- SEK prices $300 mln 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date June 12, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 18bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 18bp

Payment Date June 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Governing Law New york

ISIN US00254ELV29

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.