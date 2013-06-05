New Issue- EIB adds dual tranche deal

June 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 98.775

Yield 6.06 pct

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion rand

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS0875343591

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 150 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2018

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 111.325

Yield 6.483 pct

Notes The issue size will total 4.175 billion rand

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS0356222173

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date June 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Governing Law English

