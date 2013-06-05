New Issue- RLB Steiermark prices 500 mln euro 2028 bond

June 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower RLB Steiermark AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 14, 2028
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.673
Reoffer yield 2.482 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.1bp
Over the 5.625 pct 2028 DBR
Payment Date June 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank,
LBBW, Unicredit, RBI & RLB Steiermark
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Vienna & Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
