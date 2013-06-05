FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
June 5, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- RLB Steiermark prices 500 mln euro 2028 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower RLB Steiermark AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 14, 2028

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.673

Reoffer yield 2.482 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.1bp

Over the 5.625 pct 2028 DBR

Payment Date June 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank,

LBBW, Unicredit, RBI & RLB Steiermark

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Vienna & Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0942965525

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
