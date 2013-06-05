New Issue-Total Capital prices 600 mln NOK 2018 bond

June 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Total Capital International

Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 14, 2018

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.907

Payment Date June 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CIBC & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0942996249

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.